Four Odisha Players in Indian Senior Women Volleyball Camp for CAVA Volleyball Challenge Cup In Kathmandu

Indian Women Volleyball team will be participating in the Central Asian Volleyball Association Challenge Cup (Women) to be held at Kathmandu, Nepal from 22nd to 28th May 2023.

Prior to the participation in Central Asian Volleyball Association Challenge Cup, a coaching camp will be conducted at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha from 3nd May, 2023.

Four Odisha players—Shibani Priyadarshini, a Student of KIIT University, Vala Chetna of East Coast Railway Bhubaneswar, Anannya Das and Devika Devrajan of Railways— have been selected after showing there decent performance in 71st Senior National Volleyball Championship for Men & Women held at Gauwahati, Assam from 02nd – 09th February 2023.

For the first time in Senior Volleyball Camp, four Odisha Volleyball players have been selected because of their good performance in the recent Senior National Championship where the Odisha Team entered Quarter Final 1st time in the history of Odisha Volleyball. Last year Odisha produced 5 International Volleyball Players and they participated in 4 different Asian Championships.

Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) has entrusted Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) to conduct the coaching camps of the Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team. The coaching camps of the national teams are in progress at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Hon’ble Member of Parliament Kandhamal & Founder KIIT & KISS expressed his happiness that 4 nos of Odisha players in Indian Camp & wished them good luck for getting a chance in Indian Team and assured to provided all kinds of help and support for the smooth conduct of this coaching camp.