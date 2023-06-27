Four Odisha Govt Teachers Convicted For Submitting Fake Certificates During Appointments

Bhubaneswar: The Special Vigilance Judge in Balasore today convicted four government teachers were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for submitting fake educational certificates for their appointments.

As per a Vigilance press note, Daitary Nayak, Asst. Teacher, Mahisapata Govt. UGME School in Nilagiri, Narahari Nayak, Ex-Teacher, Jharanaghati Primary School, (under suspension), Dhirendra Nayak, Ex-Teacher (Retired), Pithahata Nodal Primary School, and Debendra Kumar Mohapatra, Ex-Asst. Teacher, Tentulia UGME School, A/p-Asst. Teacher, Kalyani Govt. Primary School, Mitrapur, Dist-Balasore.

The four teachers were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore TR No.259/2007 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) P.C Act/468/471/420 IPC for submission of fake educational certificates in connection with their appointment.

The Court of Balasore Vigilance Special Judge convicted Daitary Nayak, Asst. Teacher, Narahari Nayak, Ex-Teacher, Dhirendra Nayak, Ex-Teacher (Retd), and Debendra Kumar Mohapatra, Ex-Asst. Teacher and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs. 10,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine of Rs. 20,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 months each for the offence U/s 471 IPC.

The Court further sentenced Daitary Nayak, Asst. Teacher and Debendra Kumar Mohapatra, Ex-Asst. Teacher to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine of Rs. 20,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months each for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) P.C Act. All the sentences are to run concurrently. Today, all the above convicts have been forwarded to jail custody.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Dhirendra Nayak, Ex-Teacher (Retired) and dismissal of Sri Daitary Nayak, Asst. Teacher, Sri Narahari Nayak, Ex-Teacher and Sri Debendra Kumar Mohapatra, Ex-Asst. Teacher from service following their conviction.

Gangulal Behera, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Balasore Division had investigated the case and S.K. Ray, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Balasore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.