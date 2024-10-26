Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has suspended four officials for dereliction of duty during the recent Cyclone Dana. The suspended officers include three Panchayat Extension Officers (PEOs) and one Revenue Inspector (RI).

The action was taken following allegations of negligence and inappropriate behavior towards the public during the cyclone relief operations.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced the suspensions, emphasizing the government’s commitment to accountability and efficient disaster management.

“The officers failed to perform their duties effectively and were found misbehaving with the affected people. An investigation is underway to probe further allegations against other officials,” Pujari stated.

The minister also highlighted the state’s efforts in managing the cyclone’s aftermath, noting that a central team is expected to visit soon to assess the damage. “Our focus is now on rehabilitation. We have already started the preliminary assessment, and the central team will aid in a comprehensive evaluation,” he added.

The Odisha government has assured that those who served diligently during the emergency will be recognized and rewarded, while strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence.

