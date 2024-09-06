Bhubaneswar: The new Operations Centres of four leading companies in the IT Sector – Chubb Business Services, Integreon Managed Solutions, Bourntec Solutions, and Secuodsoft Technologies were inaugurated in Bhubaneswar today, further strengthening Odisha’s position as a key destination for IT, Professional Services, and Innovation.

The virtual event was graced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister for Electronics & IT Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain, Development Commissioner cum ACS Smt. Anu Garg, Addl. Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary Electronics and IT Department Vishal Dev, Special Secretary Electronics and IT Department Manas Ranjan Panda, and senior executives from Chubb Business Services, Integreon Managed Solutions, Bourntec Solutions, and Secuodsoft Technologies.

The establishment of Centres by these leading IT/ITeS firms in Bhubaneswar reflects the growing confidence in Odisha’s business environment, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce. Each company brings its unique expertise to the region, contributing to the overall economic development and employment landscape of Odisha. Together, these four centres are expected to create employment of more than 2,000 in the state in the next 3 years.

Speaking on the occasion Hon’ble Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “The presence of these companies in Odisha is a testament to our state’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment. From IT to Manufacturing, from Research and Development to Professional Services, Odisha’s diverse industrial landscape is expanding rapidly. We have set for ourselves the target to make Odisha a USD 500 Billion economy by 2036 and a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047. IT/ITeS and the larger Services Sector will play a critical role in helping us achieve these targets.”

He further stated, “Our focus is and will remain on creating an environment that nurtures businesses, empowers people, and fosters sustainable growth. The companies that are present in Odisha will continue to drive the state’s growth, and their success will undoubtedly pave the way for many others to follow.”

Minister for Electronics & IT Dr. Mukesh Mahaling added, “In more ways than one, Bhubaneswar today stands out among Tier 2 cities as the pre-eminent center of choice for top IT companies and professional services firms. We are proud of this faith that investors, both nationally and globally, repose on us. At the same time, we never become content with what we have already achieved and always strive for more. When we imagine Odisha in 2036 and 2047, we see a state which is one of India’s key hubs in emerging technologies.”

On this occasion, Principal Secretary Vishal Dev said, “Bhubaneswar of today is fast becoming one of India’s most sought after IT/ITeS Centres. Software exports from the state have reached approximately reached 1 Billion US Dollars. With the faith reposed by IT Industry Leaders in Odisha’s potential, these exports will increase exponentially from here onwards”.

Chubb Business Services is the Indian arm of Chubb Limited which is a global leader in insurance and risk engineering services. The company has offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. It is the leading commercial lines insurer in the US, top personal lines insurer for high-net worth families in the U.S., and also the major crop insurer in the US. Every year, the company handles more than 3 million new claims globally – from the smallest travel accident incident to the largest weather-related catastrophe.

Integreon Managed Solutions, a provider of legal and business outsourced services, is enhancing its presence in Bhubaneswar to support global clients with legal compliance, business intelligence, and creative design services. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and employs over 4,000 people.

Bourntec Solutions which was founded in the year 1994 is a leading provider of IT Management, Technology Advisory, and IT Strategy Consulting. Through its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, and operational centers in Dubai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Bhubaneswar, it offers digital solutions to clients worldwide. Its core areas of expertise include software engineering, data engineering, cloud engineering, generative AI, and enterprise applications.

Secuodsoft Technologies is recognized for its contributions to web applications, IT infrastructure, and product development. The company’s expanded facility in Bhubaneswar will drive further growth in its flagship services, including advanced facial recognition systems and bulk email management solutions.

Chief Executive Officer Integreon Subroto Mukerji, MD and CEO Chubb Mohan Narayanaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director Secuodsoft Sibasis Mohanty, and Director Bourntec Amit Behera were present on the occasion. The senior executives of the firms thanked the Hon’ble Chief Minister for inaugurating their Bhubaneswar Centre as well and also extended their sincere gratitude to the Govt. of Odisha for their whole hearted support in helping them set up their bases in Bhubaneswar.

The inauguration of these new centres represents a significant step forward for Bhubaneswar, creating thousands of new jobs and positioning the state as a vital player in the global IT and professional services sectors. The Government of Odisha is taking a series of initiatives to further strengthen Odisha’s position as a leading Service and IT/ITeS Centre. It is in the process of amending the state’s IT policy and has sought inputs from multiple stakeholders, signifying its dynamism and proactiveness.