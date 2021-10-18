Four Nabbed For Looting Biz Man In Jagatsinghpur

Cuttack: Kandrapur police have arrested four persons from Jagatsinghpur on Monday for looting a businessman of the district.

The accused persons have been identified as Sagar Mallick (26) of Jagatsinghpur, Raja alias Bibekananda Senapati (24) of Kendrapara, Sinu alias Swopnasagar Parida (20) of Nayagarh, and Rabindra Swain (39) of Jagatsinghpur.

According to an FIR lodged at Kandarpur Police Station on September 9, Manoranjan Sethi (47) of Kendala in Jagatsinghpur district had stated that a businessman Khirod Chandra Sahoo and his elder brother Niranjan Sahoo have a grocery shop at Nuapola Bazar near his village.

They come to Malgodown in Cuttack every week in their Bolero Pickup van for taking grocery articles and Sethi has been driving the vehicle for the last 11 years.

On September 9, at about 11.20 AM, all of them were coming to Cuttack in the said vehicle to take grocery articles. While they were approaching in between Kaijanga-Athanga road at about 12 noon, two youths came in a black-white motorcycle and stopped them by keeping the motorcycle in front of the vehicle.

The youths told Sethi and others that they are transporting Ganja and directed them to come to Police Station. Saying so the pillion rider of the motorcycle came to Sethi and snatched away the key from the pickup van.

The rider of the motorcycle went to Khirod and asked him to give the money to him. On refusal, the said youth brought out a pistol and assaulted Sethi’s head, opened fire at his left thigh, and snatched away around Rs 1 lakh cash.

Following it, Khirod called his nephew Manu Sahoo who arrived at the spot and shifted the former to SCB Medical College & Hospital and took the vehicle to Nuapola.

Based on Sethi’s complaint, the police had formed three teams to nab the accused persons. One of them had been injured in an encounter that broke out near Kathajodi Bridge under Kandarpur police limits in Cuttack district on October 16.