Four More Special Trains To Run Via ECoR Jurisdiction

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run four more special trains from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction. These trains are Puri- Mumbai LTT, Puri-Gandhidham, Muzaffarpur-Yesvatpur and Jasidih-Tamaram.

Here is the time table:-

02145/02146 Mumbai LTT-Puri-Mumbai LTT Special

02145/02146 Mumbai LTT-Puri- Mumbai LTT Special from Mumbai LTT will leave at 2030hrs on every Sunday w.e.f. 11th April, 2021 and will leave from Puri at 2145hrs o every Tuesday w.e.f. 13th April, 2021 till further advice.

09493/09494 Gandhidham-Puri- Gandhidham Special

09493/09494 Gandhidham-Puri- Gandhidham Special from Gandhidham will leave at 2305hrs on every Friday w.e.f. 16th April, 2021 and from Puri will leave at 23000hrs on every Monday w.e.f. 19th April, 2021 till further advice.

05228/05227 Muzaffarpur- Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur Special

05228/05227 Muzaffarpur- Yesvantpur -Muzaffarpur Special from Muzaffarpur will leave at 0725hrs on every Monday between 5th April to 28th June, 2021 and from Yesvantpur will leave at 2355hrs on every Wednesday between 7th April to 30th June, 2021.

02376/02375 Jasidih-Tambaram-Jasidih Special

02376/02375 Jasidih-Tambaram-Jasidih Special from Jasidih will leave at 1320hrs on every Wednesday w.e.f. 14th April, 2021 and from Tambaram will leave at 1255hrs on every Saturday w.e.f. 17th April, 2021 till further advice.

VISAKHAPATNAM-NEW DELHI- VISAKHAPATNAM SPL will run via VIZIANAGARAM-RAYAGADA-TITILAGARH FOR TWO WEEKS

Due to safety related modernization work in Kazipet-Balharshah Railway section of Secunderabad Division for commissioning of 3rd line work with electrification, 02805/02806 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi- Visakhapatnam Special from both the directions between 10th to 23rd April ad from Ne 2021 will run via Simhanchalam North-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh-Raipur-Gondia-Nagpur bypassing Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Elluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli-Ramgundam, Sirpur Kagaz Nagar, Balharsha & Chandrapur Stations during the period.