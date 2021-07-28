Four More Sluice Gates Of Hirakud Dam Opened

Sambalpur: In view of increasing inflow of water into Hirakud reservoir following incessant rain in the upper catchment areas of Mahanadi River, the dam authorities today opened four more gates to release the excess floodwater.

With the opening of these gates, the floodwater is being discharged through 14 gates.

Meanwhile, the officials advised people living in low-lying area to remain alert during the release of the floodwater.

Notably, on July 11, the Hirakud dam authorities had opened two gates in a phased manner following a rise in the water level in the reservoir due to heavy rain in the upper catchments of Mahanadi.