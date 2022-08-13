Four More Sluice Gates Of Hirakud Dam Opened

Sambalpur: Four more sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam were opened this morning in order to release excess floodwater from the reservoir due to the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

Notably, on July 18, the dam authorities had opened seven sluice gates to release the season’s first floodwater.

There are 64 sluice gates including 24 on the right and 40 on the left side of the dam to release flood water. Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusec of water when reservoir level, also termed as danger level, is 630 ft.

This apart, there are 34 crest gates, 13 on the right and 21 on left side, which have the potential to discharge 16,238 cusec of water.

Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusec of water when the reservoir level is at 630 ft, which is also termed as the danger level. Similarly, each crest gate has the potential to discharge 16,238 cusec of water at 630 feet.