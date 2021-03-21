Four More Shots Please season 3 goes on floor

Mumbai: The third season of hit Prime Video web series Four More Shots Please has gone on the floors. The series’ showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy announced the same via an official statement.

Four More Shots Please! starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J not only emerged as the most popular show of 2020 for Amazon Prime Video but also earned raving reviews for being a trailblazer. The showrunner, Rangita Pritish Nandy, been lauded for setting a precedent for creating a series where modern-day women call their own shots.

The show had received an International Emmy 2020 nomination in the best comedy series category.

Nandy says that she feels “alive” getting back to a set after a brief hiatus owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The shoot of Four More Shots Please! is currently underway in Mumbai and will continue till the end of May. Post that, the team will be shooting in another Indian city and then jet off to an overseas location.