Four more including a BJP worker arrested for Lakhimpur Kheri killings

New Delhi: Four more persons, including a BJP worker who was seen inside the SUV that crushed protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3, have been arrested on Monday. With these, the number of arrests in the episode reached 10.

Those held have been identified as Sumit Jaiswal, Shishi Pal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam and Nandan Singh Bisht. So far, the special investigation team (SIT) has arrested 10 persons including the key accused Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Ashish Pandey, Lavkush Rana, Shekhar Bharti and Latif.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the October 3 violence during a farmers’ protest in the Tikonia area of the district, with the incident snowballing into a major political controversy over the alleged involvement of the Union minister’s son.

After the incident, a short clip showing Jaiswal getting out of the front left door of the jeep owned by the Mishras, which incidentally led the carnage, was widely shared on social media.

A licensed pistol and three cartridges were recovered from Satyam.