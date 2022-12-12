Four Missing Persons From Odisha Found Dead Inside Well

Four persons including three members of a family, who were missing for the past two days, were found dead inside an open well along the road.

As per reports, the matter came to fore after some locals spotted an SUV inside a well near their farmland and alerted the police about the same. On being informed, police along with the fire service personnel reached the spot and retrieved the vehicle.

Later, four bodies, identified as Sapan Sarkar, his wife Itishree, brother-in-law Biswajit and his neighbour Hajari Dhali, were found dead inside the vehicle.

Earlier, a missing complaint was filed against the four persons at Katuali police station in Chhattisgarh.

While the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the car they were returning home might have met with an accident and then skidded into the well.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.