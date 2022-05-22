firecracker explosion
State

Four minors injured in firecracker explosion in Jagatsinghpur’s Tirtol

By Pragativadi News Service
62

Tirtol: As many as four minor boys sustained injuries in a firecracker explosion at Kanakpur village within Tirtol police station limits in Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday.

Reportedly; the injured minors have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the explosion took place when the minors were lighting a firecracker left on the road during a road procession on Saturday night.

Pragativadi News Service 4038 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking