Four minors injured in firecracker explosion in Jagatsinghpur’s Tirtol

Tirtol: As many as four minor boys sustained injuries in a firecracker explosion at Kanakpur village within Tirtol police station limits in Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday.

Reportedly; the injured minors have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the explosion took place when the minors were lighting a firecracker left on the road during a road procession on Saturday night.