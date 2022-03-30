Four Million Refugees Have Now Fled Ukraine: UN

New York: Russia-Ukraine war has not only created havoc in the world but also made a special impact on the people of bordering countries of Ukraine.

Following this, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has now crossed the 4 million mark, the chief of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi wrote, “I have just arrived in Ukraine. In Lviv, I will discuss with the authorities, the UN and other partners ways to increase our support to people affected and displaced by this senseless war.”

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine includes over 2,04,000 third-country nationals. IOM has been providing food, core-relief items, cash, and protection support including awareness-raising and counter-trafficking in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

More than 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland, while hundreds of thousands have fled to neighbouring countries including Romania, Moldova and Hungary, reported CNN citing UN data.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.