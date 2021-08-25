Four Members Of Odisha Family Killed In A Road Mishap In Jharkhand

Rourkela: Four members of a family including two children killed and two others sustained critical injuries after a car in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree near Torpa in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Kanheiya Jain, his wife Rima Jain, son Rishav Jain and daughter Rishika Jain. All the victims are residents of Civil Township in Rourkela.

According to reports, the mishap took place when the family was returning to Rourkela from Raniganj in Kolkata. The ill-fated car hit the tree causing the death of a man, his wife, and two children on the spot, sources added.

Meanwhile, police sources said that some injured occupants of the vehicle have been admitted to a hospital in Ranchi and their condition is stated to be critical, reports added.