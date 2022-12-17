Four Members of Looters’ Gang Nabbed From West Bengal

Bhubaneswar: A Special Squad of the Bhubaneswar Urban Police Department (UPD) has apprehended four members of a notorious looters’ gang involved in stealing valuables by breaking car windows in the state capital.

According to police, the arrested accused are mainly from the Trichy region of Tamil Nadu. But, they have been living in West Bengal for several years and have faked their addresses claiming to be from West Bengal.

Police have arrested the accused Suriya Mudali (24), Rahul Rao (22), Aditya Kairi (19) and Shankar Sami (22) from Hooghly area in West Bengal. The cops have seized Rs 52,000 in cash, stolen bags and purses, iron balls used to break car windows, two stolen mobiles, one stolen laptop, headphones and a few other stolen items from the arrested persons.

The arrested accused persons were found to be involved in as many as 11 robbery cases in Capital, Sahid Nagar, Kharbela Nagar and Malgodown police station areas, the police said following an investigation.

Modus Operandi Of The Looters’ Gang: The members of the gang used to roam around crowded areas of the city, especially markets and parking lots and observe the movements of the people.

Taking the opportunity, they smash the car windows by throwing iron balls and then make away with electronic gadgets, bags etc kept inside the car.

During the investigation, police also came to know that the accused persons usually spend the night in the Master Canteen area.

After the gang gained notoriety in Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate Police formed a special team and nabbed four operatives of the gang from West Bengal.