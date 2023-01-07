Four Members Of ‘Irani Gang’ Arrested From Raipur

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police have arrested four-member of ‘Irani gang’ and recovered 5 motorcycles & 17 gold chains. The gang members generally pose as policemen to execute loot.

According to police, the dreaded dacoits were arrested from Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

They have 20 criminal cases in different police stations in their names, said the police.

The network of this gang is spread in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and also in North East. This gang avoids staying at any place for a long time and opts four wheelers to leave a city after executing the loot.

While a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant Sections of IPC, they have reportedly forwarded to court, said sources.