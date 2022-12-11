Four Members Of Family From Odisha Abducted In Chhattisgarh

Raigarh: Four members of a family belonging to Kodagaon in Nabarangpur district were allegedly abducted while they were on their way to home from Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

A written complaint has been filed at Katuali police station in Chhattisgarh. Police said, the entire family of the supervisor of Raigarh tehsil in Nabarangpur of Odisha has been abducted.

The supervisor Sapan Sarkar, his wife Itishree Sarkar, brother-in-law Biswajit Adhikary with his wife had visited to place in the neighboring State for picnic party. They were returning to home in a Maruti Swift (OD-C 1705) car while miscreants allegedly kidnapped them on Kanker- Kandanga road.

Police said the incident took place at around 10 pm on Saturday. They were way back to Umerkote.

As they didn’t return home and are untraceable, family members lodged a complaint with police.

Chhattisgarh police launched a search and started investigation.