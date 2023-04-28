Four-Member Central BJP Team To Probe Sambalpur Violence

Bhubaneswar: The BJP has formed a four-member investigation team to investigate the massive violence that took place in Sambalpur ahead of Hanuman Jayanti.

The team will visit the violence spot to ascertain the facts of the incident and hand over its report to BJP national president JP Nadda.

JP Nadda has formed the probe panel which consists of Uttar Pradesh MP Brajlal (Rajya Sabha), Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Sameer Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Purulia (West Bengal) MP Jyorthimay Singh.

The inspection team will visit the violence spot and carry out detailed investigation, gather information before submitting the report to the party president.

Recently, the Odisha BJP had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps for an impartial inquiry by NIA into the violence in Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

In a letter signed by BJP’s state unit president Manmohan Samal and several party MPs and MLAs, they urged the Centre to direct the state government to take necessary measures to “restore law and order in Sambalpur” and ensure “communal harmony” in the western Odisha city.