Four Masked Men Vandalise Church In Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Four masked men allegedly vandalised a church at Takkarpura village of Patti town close to the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday

According to news agency ANI, of the four masked men, one was weilding a gun with which they threatened the watchman and tied up his hand before resrting to vandalism inside the church.

The misceants also broke an idol and burnt the pastor’s car before leaving the church.After being informed about the incident, a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon reached the spot to determine the situation.

“4 people came to our campus & destroyed statues & set ablaze our vehicle. They were here for 25 mins. They threatened people & kept security guard at gunpoint. IG reached the spot & assured us of action at the earliest, Father Thomas P Catholic Church, Patti, was quoted by News Agency ANI as saying.

Reportedly, police personnel have been deployed in the area to calm the situation and maintain law and order.

As per reports, a group of Christians on Wednesday carried out protest against the incident and blocked all routes leading to Khemkaran, Bhikhiwind, Patti, Harike and Ferozepur. The protesters demanded police to make immediate arrest in the case.

The incident took place two days after a group of nihangs disrupted an event organised by Christian missionaries at Daduana village in Punjab’s Amritsar district. An FIR was filed in the case against nihang leader Baba Major Singh and nearly 150 of his supporters under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at Jandiala Guru police station on Monday.