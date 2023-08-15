Four Lakh New MBPY Beneficiaries To Get Pension From Today: CM Naveen On I-Day

Bhubaneswar: Over 4 lakh people who have been included in Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY), a major social security scheme, will receive the benefit today on the occasion of Independence Day.

While addressing the people at the state-level Independence Day celebration at Unit-III Exhibition ground here, CM Naveen Patnaik said “As you know, more than 4 lakh people have recently been included in the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. New beneficiaries will get pension from today.”

There are huge employment opportunities for the youths in Odisha. Banking facilities have been started in all Panchayats across the State. Banking outlets will be opened in 3,373 unbanked GPs, he added.

“India’s freedom struggle has heralded a new era in the world. The struggle inspired everyone. Today, India has built itself into a global power. Our confidence has increased in many sectors. Chandrayaan-3 has brought glory to the field of space science,” he addressed.

The Chief Minister further said that everyone is involved in the development of Odisha. Education, health, tourism, and infrastructure have been developed. Poverty has been reduced. There are huge employment opportunities for the youth. Banking facilities have been started in all Panchayats. Banking outlets will be opened in 3,373 unbanked panchayats, Patnaik maintained.

Speaking on SHG women, the Chief Minister said- SHG is the engine of development of women mass in the State, he said.

The interests of farmers are prioritized always. Taking resolutions for a prosperous and transformed Odisha, the CM said that 1 lakh youth will be imparted training every year under the New Odisha Yojana.