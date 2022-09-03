Four Killed, Several Injured After Truck Hits Stationary Bus In UP’s Barabanki

Lucknow: As many as four people were killed while several sustained injuries after a truck hit a bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Saturday.

According to reports, the accident took place when a double-decker bus, carrying Nepali migrant labourers, was on its way to Goa when one of its tyres got punctured. The driver of the bus then parked the vehicle on the side of the road and was in the middle of changing the tyre when a speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind.

Out of about 60 passengers on board, four were killed and 24 were injured.

The injured were admitted to the Barabanki district hospital for treatment.