Four Killed, Several Feared Dead In Belgium As Car Hits Early Morning Carnival Crowd

Belgium: Four people were killed and over town in a small town in southern Belgium after a car slammed at high speed into carnival revellers early Sunday.

According to reports, a crowd of over 100 were gathered in Strépy-Bracquegnies, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Brussels, at dawn on Sunday for the start of celebrations of carnival which had been abandoned for two years because of COVID-19.

“A car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed,” Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio.

Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.

“What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,” said Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.