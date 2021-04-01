Four killed in Road Mishap in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Kanker: At least four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on a national highway in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district today.

The deceased persons have been identified as Ahmed Ali, Rahmat Ali, Sanju Tirki and Pravin Sinha.

As per reports, the incident took place while the occupants were heading towards Lakhanpuri village. Meanwhile, a speeding truck, which was on the wrong side of the road, rammed into the car. Following this, four persons sustained critical injuries.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the Charampa hospital in a police-patrolling vehicle, where Ahmed and Rahmat were declared ‘brought dead’ and Tirki died during treatment while Sinha succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari district, sources informed.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused, sources said.