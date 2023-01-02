Four Killed As Helicopters Collide Mid-air Over Australian Beach

Sydney: At least four people were killed after two helicopters collided mid-air on Australia’s Gold Coast tourism destination, officials said.

According to reports, the two helicopters that collided at the Sea World amusement park in Main Resort appeared to have been taking off and landing, respectively.

The dead and three most seriously injured people were all passengers in the crashed helicopter.

Gary Worrell of Queensland police said that one helicopter appeared to be taking off as the other one was landing. He said the four deaths and three serious injuries had all occurred in the same aircraft.

“It’s a difficult scene,” he said. “Due to the area it’s located, on the sand bank, it was difficult to gain access, to get our emergency services to the scene to manage it appropriately.”