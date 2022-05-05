Four ‘Khalistani’ Terrorists Arrested In Haryana’s Karnal

Chandigarh: Karnal Police on Thursday arrested four ISI-Khalistani terrorists and recovered a large cache of explosives from them.

The force suspects have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder

“The weapons were air-dropped using a drone by Khalistani terrorist Harjinder Singh Rinda from Pakistan in Ferozepur district,” an official said.

According to reports, the terrorists were on their way to Nanded Sahib (Maharashtra) from Ferozepur, when they were arrested near Bastara toll plaza in Karnal, Haryana, and their vehicle – Toyota Innova – was seized.

The car they were travelling in was ladened with sacks filled with arms and ammunitions.

During the preliminary investigation, Gurpreet confessed that they received the consignment from across the border via drones at the behest of Rinda.

After the probe, police informed that the arrested operatives were distributing arms and ammunitions for Rinda, who is working for ISI.

Karnal Police has registered a case and an investigation is underway.