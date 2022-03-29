Four Injured In Road Mishap In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: At least four persons were injured in a road mishap on Papadahandi-Kosagumuda road near Tandaguda in Nabarangpur district late last night.

According to reports, the incident took place while the ambulance was carrying a patient along with three others when the wheels fell off the vehicle on Papadahandi-Kosagumuda road.

Subsequently, the ambulance ended up hitting a cement pillar and turned the turtle on the road.

The injured persons were admitted to Papadahandi Community Health Center (CHC) and later were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Nabarangpur.

On being informed, the local police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation.