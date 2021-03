Jajpur: At least four persons were sustained critical injuries in a group clash that emerged at Balabhighat Chhak under Town police limits in Jajpur district.

As per reports, two rival groups got engaged in a group clash at Balabhighat Chhak over a minor altercation. Following this, four persons sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

On receiving information, cops rushed to the spot and deployed a police force to bring the situation under control.