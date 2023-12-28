Four Injured As Paddy-Laden Truck Overturned In Bolangir

Bolangir: At least four persons were injured as a paddy-laden truck overturned at Bharuamunda chhak under Belpada police station limits in Bolangir district.

As per reports, the truck driver lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and turned turtle at the chhak. As a result, four persons sustained critical injuries. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that the truck overturned due to overload of the paddy.