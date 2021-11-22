Four Injured As Car Rams Into Roadside Tree In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: As many as four persons were critically injured after a car they were traveling in hit a roadside tree near Golabandha area at Andapur-Karanjia in Keonjhar district late last night.

According to reports, the incident occurred while they were returning from the hospital after admitting a patient when the driver of the car lost control over the wheels and end up hitting the roadside tree. Consequently, four persons sustained grievous injuries.

On being informed, the firefighters reached the spot and admitted the injured persons. Initially, they were admitted to Andapur hospital. Later they were shifted to SCB hospital as their health condition deteriorated.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.