Four Including Woman Arrested For Acid Attack In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police arrested four persons including a woman and produced them in court for allegedly throwing acid on a woman at Kirmira in Jharsuguda District.

The incident took place on February 7. According to police, victim Mohini Bag was working as a peon in Orda Government High School in Kirmira.

The arrested accused are-Purnami Kecchho (41) and Vijay Bhoisa (46) of Sambalpur and Sushant Banchore (23) and Alok Banchore (22) of ​​Sundargarh district, police said. An acid bottle, a motorcycle and six mobiles phones were seized from them.

At a press meet, Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said Purnmai Kechho had previous enmity with victim Mohini. In a fit of rage, she along with her friend Vijay had planned an acid attack and gave contract to Sushant and Alok. Later, Alok and Sushant committed the crime.

On the fateful day, Mohini was returning from school alone. She was intercepted by Alok and Sushant and threw acid on her before fleeing the spot. Family members of the victim had lodged a police complaint at nearest police station.

On the other hand, Mohini is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition. Her health condition is stable now. All the medical expenses are being borne by the government, the SP informed.