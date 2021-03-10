Four Including Minors Killed, 13 Hurt In Separate Road Mishaps In Odisha

Ganjam/Puri: Four persons including three minors were killed while 13 sustained critical injuries in two separate road mishaps in Puri and Ganjam districts of Odisha today.

In the first incident, two minors were killed after the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck near Sabulia in Ganjam district today.

According to sources, the minors were travelling with their parents on the motorcycle when the speeding truck hit their bike. The duo died on the spot while their parents sustained critical injuries. Later, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital by locals.

Though the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police have reportedly seized the vehicles and launched a probe into the mishap.

In another incident, two persons including a minor were killed while 13 others sustained critical injuries at Sakhigopala area in Puri districts today.

The deceased persons have been identified as Lakshmipriya Rana (58) and Lipika Priyadarshini Sahu (04).

According to available information, the family was en route to Puri when they met with an accident. The woman and minor died on the spot while other sustained grievous injuries due to the impact of the accident.

The injured persons have been shifted to Capital hospital for treatment, sources informed.