Four Held In Bhubaneswar For Smuggling Ganja

Bhubaneswar: As many as four cannabis traders have been arrested from the Bharatpur area of ​​Bhubaneswar on Friday.

While two arrested traders are hailing from West Bengal and two from Bharatpur.

Bharatpur police arrested them while smuggling cannabis from Phulbani to West Bengal.

Meanwhile, City DCP Uma Shankar Das informed that police have started an investigation into the incident and interrogating the four regarding the matter.