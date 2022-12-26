Four held for ransacking ‘Dolphin’ footwear showroom in Saheed Nagar

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police today arrested four persons for allegedly ransacking ‘Dolphin’ footwear showroom located in Saheed Nagar here last night.

They were identified as prime accused Kanha Mangaraj of Jharpada and his associates Bishal Srichandan, Mir Riyauddin and Rahul Kumar Sahu.

As per information, Pratyush Khandagatray, owner of Dolphin Show room, reported that on 25.12.22, Kanha Mangaraj of Jharpada with his associates, due to previous enmity hurled stones damaging the glass show case of the shop and later the same accused persons threw one hand made cracker causing severe damage to the show room.

This matter was taken seriously and immediately a special team consisting of officers and staffs of Saheednagar, Laxmisagar and Special Squad was formed. The Team examined all aspect of the case and within few hours of the reporting arrested the principal accused Kanhu Mangaraj along his associates Bishal Srichandan, Mir Riyauddin and Rahul Ku. Sahu with seizure of the vehicles used in the crime.

During investigation it is ascertained that the accused persons regularly assembled in front of the shoe show room and disturbed the customers in different ways and this act of the accused persons were opposed by the son of the owner and on this their was a fight between the accused and the son. All the accused persons are within the age group of 19/20. There previous antecedents are under verification. Further probe into this matter is underway.