Four held for looting maize-laden truck in Nabarangpur

Dabugaon: Nabarangpur police have arrested four looters including the mastermind on charges of looting a maize-laden truck from Jatabal area. The stolen truck has been seized from Kundura in Koraput.

The consignment was valued at over Rs 4 lakh. The mastermind is identified as Nilay Ranjan Mondol from Kundura village. The other looters are Pramod Jali from Bhuban Garada and Buti Harijan of Umura.

Police said the looters hijacked the maize-laden truck from a secluded place at Jatabal on March 14 which was on its way to Khurda with 411 bags of maize. The looters intercepted the truck on the way after following the truck from Raighar.

The driver Prashant Bagha could not resist the loot attempt as he was alone. The looters took the truck to different places like Papadahandi, Kodinga, Koshagumuda, Kotpad and Kusumi and finally arrived at the godown of the mastermind at Kundura.

The product was unloaded at his godown and later sold to different traders. Police sources said that SP Prahallad Meena had directed Papadahandi SDPO Aditya Sen and Nabarangpur IIC Tariq Ahmed to investigate the matter. The police had also examined the CCTV footage from different regions to nab the looters.