Four Held For GST Evasion Of Rs 124 Crore In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Sambalpur Cyber Police has arrested four persons including two officials of Urban Cooperative Bank, Rourkela, on charges of Rs 124 crore GST evasion on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Amit Beriwal(42), Akshay Kumar Nayak (55), Prasanta Kumar Jena (53), and Subash Chandra Swain (52).

Speaking to media persons, Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said, “The matter came to light after, one Achuta Nanda Badhai of Sambalpur appeared at the police station and presented a written report alleging therein that an identity theft and cheating committed by using his PAN Card.”

“He has been victimized of misuse of his PAN Card by an unknown cybercriminal who had opened a bank account at Urban Co-Operative Bank, Nagpur and transfer to Urban Co-Operative Bank Ltd. Rourkela by using his PAN Card Number fraudulently,” he said.

“The account holder is M/S Star Enterprises. All the above fraud has been intimated to him from Income Tax Department, Sambalpur. The accused has financial transactions of Rs.13,76,02,734/- during the financial year 2017-2018 but no income tax return was filed by the cyber-criminal.

“On this Cyber Crime & Economic Offences PS, Sambalpur registered Case No.17, dt.01.04.2022 U/s 419/420/467 IPC r/w Sec 6(C)/66(D) of ITA Act 2008 and took up the investigation

of the case. The investigation of this case led the Sambalpur Police to the case of CT & GST enforcement unit Rourkela Case No. 02 of 2021/2022 and 2(C)CC Case No.32 of 2022,” a press release issued by Cyber Crime & Economic Offences, Sambalpur read.

“This fraud was made for evasion of GST by a group of at least 10 to 12 people who have opened accounts using various forged documents in order to make GST evasion. The investigation was conducted with the help of documents/information received from the bank, income Tax department, CT & GST department, Cyber investigation and other local input, Cyber Crime & Economic Offences PS with a short span of 15 days detected the case and arrested 4 accused persons,” it read.

“The incriminating documents related to fraud have been seized, and the vehicle used in the commission of the offence along with their mobile phone have been seized. The accused persons will be forwarded to judicial custody for an offence committed U/s 419/420/467/120(B) IPC r/w Sec 66(C)/66(D) of ITA Act 2008. The investigation is underway to nab other accused persons in this case,” it added.