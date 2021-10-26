Four Held For ‘Gangrape & Murder’ Of Young Girl In Keonjhar Village

Keonjhar: Police on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder of young girl in Pandapada police limits last Sunday.

The accused were identified as Dwari Paduria, Bibhuti Khatua, Susanta Naik and Purushottam Naik, all hailing from Balaniposi village under Pandapada police station limits, the police said.

On October 24th, police recovered the body of a young girl of Budha Khaman Sahi in Basantapur village, who went missing from her home on Saturday night.

The girl’s body, with both hands tied, was found dumped in a swamp near the village this evening. The locals and family members had alleged gang rape and murder.

Following a probe, police today arrested all the accused in this case.

Also Read: Missing Girl’s Body Recovered From Swamp In Keonjhar; Rape & Murder Suspected