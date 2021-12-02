Four Fully-Grown Gharials Released Into Satkosia Gorge

Bhubaneswar: With hopes to revive the population of Gharials– Gavialis ganteticus, Gmelin in the river Mahanadi, the Nadankanan Zoo authorities on Thursday released four fully grown adult gharials into Satkoshia gorge.

For conservation of gharial and their recovery, the project “Species recovery of gharial Gavialis ganteticus, Gmelin in the river Mahanadi” is going on since 20th July 2019. Under the project provision, 13 number of subadult gharials (5M:8F) were released with radio transmitters into the Satkoshia gorge. Their dispensation have been monitored to identify problems impacting their survival.

“To further the conservation of the species and make accurate studies on dispersion, four fully grown adult gharils are released to Satkoshia gorge on 2nd December 2021. The release of satellite-tagged gharials would help strengthen conservation measures of the species fulfilling the main objective of the project,” the NZP authorities said in a press note.

The revised strategy for recovery of Gharials in Satkoshia-Gorge in its southern-most home is more conservation-oriented. This includes the involvement of 10 forest divisions on either side of the river Mahanadi, implementation of rigid protection measures, declaration of ‘No Fishing Zone’ in 10 Kms of Satkoshia Gorge where present population of gharial is existing, spreading of awareness among local people, provision of compensation for the damaged fishing net and reward of Rs.1000/- for live Gharial caught.

“It is hoped that Gharials will be saved in the fabled Satkoshia Gorge with future releases as programmed in the ongoing ambitious scheme the “Species recovery of gharial Gavialis ganteticus, Gmelin in the river Mahanadi”, the NZP officials said.