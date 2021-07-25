Four Fantastic DIY Face Masks For Dry Skin!

New Delhi: Many things can leave you with dry, flaky skin on your face. The weather, aging, and showering in nearly scalding hot water can all turn your plump, hydrated skin into a parched dermal desert. Here are some DIY face masks to take care of your dry skin. You can make these face masks with help of natural ingredients available in your kitchen.

Cucumber and aloe vera face mask

This mask will not only moisturize your skin but will also tighten your pores and brighten your skin. To make this mask, peel a cucumber and toss it into a blender and add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel to it. Blend until the ingredients form a thick consistent mixture. Smear this cucumber and aloe vera paste onto your face and rinse it with cold water after 30 minutes.

Banana, honey and oatmeal face mask

This exfoliating face mask will deep cleanse your skin. To make this exfoliating face mask, in a blender add 1/2 ripe banana, 1/2 cup of oatmeal and 1 tablespoon of honey and blend well until it becomes a creamy paste. Apply it evenly on your face and after 15 minutes exfoliate your face with the mask by massaging it in circular motion while rinsing it off with warm water. Pat your face dry and apply some moisturizer.

Banana, yogurt and honey face mask

This face mask will moisturize your skin well, and to make it you just need ingredients that are easily found in your kitchen cabinet, Using a blender, blend together 2 fully ripe bananas, 1 tablespoon of honey and 1/2 cup of yogurt. You will get a consistent paste, apply it on your face and leave it for 20 minutes. After the face mask dries, wash it off with warm water.

Milk and honey face mask

Raw milk is a well-known moisturizer, using it on your face will give you quick results. This mask will hydrate your skin and keep it smooth and supple. To make this face mask mix 1 teaspoon of milk, 1 tablespoon of honey, 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel and 2 drops of any essential oil. Mix all the ingredients well and apply it evenly on your skin. After 15 minutes wash it off with warm water. This mask will make your skin soft and smooth.