Four Fake Maoists Running Extortion Racket Arrested In Koraput

Koraput: The police have arrested four persons for allegedly extorting money from people posing as Maoists. They used to call businessmen demanding money and threatened to punish them in people’s court.

The arrested fake maoist have been identified as Rabindra Mahanandia (26) and Dhirendra Mahanandia (24) of OCC Colony within Damanjodi police station limits, Badal Mahanandia (19) and his elder sister Kajal Mahanandia (25).

Both Badal and Kajal are the children of Sukhadev Mahanandia, who was caught by the Koraput’s Kakirigumma police for extorting money from people posing as Maoist. Sukhadev was arrested in Kakirigumma police in 2019. Sukhadev’s elder daughter, Kajal, followed in his footsteps and created this fake Maoist gang, when his father died after returning from jail.

Claiming herself as a Maoist commander, assisted by his brother and cousins she was threatening businessmen. She had warned a businessman in Padua area that he would be punished in the Kangaroo court if he refused to pay money. With no options left, the businessman filed a written complaint at the Padua police station on 1st of this month flowing which police registered a case (48/23) and started an investigation.

Taking the matter seriously, police formed a team under the leadership of Nandapur SDPO, DVF, Padua IIC, Semiliguda IIC, Damanjodi IIC,. Today, the team called them to Janiguda in Semiliguda through the businessmen to take the money.

The police zeroed in on the accused while they were taking Rs 50,000 from the businessmen. Apart from this, a scooter, 4 smartphones and one keypad phone were seized from them, said Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar.