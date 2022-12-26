Four fake GST officials held in Ganjam

Ganjam: Chatrapur Police have arrested four persons involved in robbing a truck on the national highway by identifying themselves as GST officials.

Ganjam Additional SP P.K.Dalei at a press conference here today informed that four people identified as Debashis Patnaik of Chatrapur, Sushant Kumar Dalai, T. Gopal and Simachanal Panda of Berhampur have been arrested in connection with the robbery incident.

On 21st of December, a truck was supplying pan masala from Kolkata to Berhampur. The four accused in a car waylaid the truck on Chatrapur National Highway near Ujaleshwari Temple and identifying themselves as GST officers demanded money from the driver. They also beat the driver and took away 60 bags of pan masala and demanded 5 lakh rupees from the owner. Later, the owner gave Rs 1.40 lakh via online payment.

In connection with this incident, M. Ramesh, the driver of the vehicle, lodged a complaint with Chatrapur police station on 25th December and a case of 822/22 was registered.

The police have seized Rs 1.40 lakh in cash, two cars and five mobile phones 60 bags full of gutkha packets were seized from their possession, the Additional SP said adding that the investigation is still underway.

DSP Ajay Kumar Mishra, Sub Inspector Silu Dhal were also present at the press conference.