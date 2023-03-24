Four Elephants Stray Into Bhubaneswar’s Sikharchandi Area

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the people in the area of Sikharchandi Hills in Bhubaneswar as four elephants from the adjoining Bharatpur forest strayed into the area on Friday.

The herd comprises a tusker, two female elephants and a calf. They were first spotted in the area by local residents around 1.30 am on Thursday. They alerted the Forest department about the presence of the wild animals.

The elephants have also put the Forest department officials on their toes as they have swung into high alert mode. They are tracking the movement of the elephants to ensure that the animals do not venture into the city area.