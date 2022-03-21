Four Dists In Odisha Record Temperatures Above 40 Degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that four places in Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above today.

While Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of 40.2 degrees, Bolangir, Titilagarh and Boudh recorded 40 degrees Celsius each.

The Capital city of Bhubaneswar registered a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. Gopalpur was the coolest place in the State with a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Baripada recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, Sambalpur (38.9), Sundargarh (38.0), Hirakud (38.3), Talcher (38.0), and Bhadrak (38.2).