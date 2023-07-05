Four died and five sustained injuries in car accident in Rajouri

Rajouri: Four people were killed and five others sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The accident happened in Thanamandi area of Rajouri.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College & Associated Hospital in Rajouri, said Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajar, Medical Superintendent, GMC, Rajouri, reported ANI.

Notably, eight people were killed and 17 sustained injuries after three vehicles plunged into deep gorges in Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir in separate incidents, police earlier said.