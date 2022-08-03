Four Die While Cleaning Septic Tank In Haryana

Chandigarh: As many as four people died while cleaning a septic tank in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh city.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Aeroflex Factory located in the Rohad industrial area of the city.

Two others were admitted to ICU after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning the septic tank. The injured were admitted to Jeevan Jyoti hospital for treatment.

All four deceased hailed from Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, a police team reached the spot. Further investigations are underway.