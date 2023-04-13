Four Dead As Boat Capsizes In Koraput

Semiliguda (Koraput): In a tragic incident, a country boat carrying eight passengers capsized in Podagada ghat near Semiliguda in Koraput district today.

As many as four passengers died in the accident while four others were rescued successfullty. They were rushed to a nearest hospital.

All the passengers were coming from Mukhigudai to Tentalipadar. The boat sank near Podagarh Ghat under Semliguda police station.

There are three women among deceased, the local Surpanch informed.

The incident sent a shockwave in the area.

Local police and administrative officials reached the spot and launched investigation.