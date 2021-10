Four Critically Injured In Group Clash In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: As many as four persons sustained critical injuries following a group clash at Nuapada bazaar in Patkura of Kendrapara district.

Reportedly, two rival groups got engaged in a group clash in Patkura. Consequently, four persons sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to Cuttack SCB for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a manhunt to nab all accused.