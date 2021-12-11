Four Critical In Acid Attack In Bargarh

Bargarh: Four persons sustained severe burn injuries in an acid attack at ward no 11 in Bargarh Municipality area on Saturday.

Reportedly, the incident occurred between two families following a verbal spat over some pitty issues. The injured persons comprise of three neighbours who came to sort the matter. Enraged over the issue, one of them hurled acid on them. Subsequently, four sustained grievous injuries.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe. Further investigation is underway in this regard.