Four Critical As Onion-laden Truck Overturns In Bangiriposi’s Dwarasuni Ghat

Baripada: Frequent accidents at Dwarasuni ghat on NH-49 that passes through Bangiriposi area in Mayurbhanj has raised concern for the commuters.

Reportedly, at least four persons were injured after an onion-laden truck hit the bolero they were travelling in at Dwarasuni ghat on Wednesday.

The incident took place while the onion-laden truck was en route to Kolkata from Nashik when the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned on a vehicle coming from the opposite side.

Subsequently, four persons were rescued in critical condition and were admitted to Bangiriposhi Community Health Center. Later they were shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College as their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.

Worth mentioning that on Tuesday the state government announced to develop the roads and the construction of a high-level bridge.

A meeting was held yesterday in the office of the Works Department Minister at Lokseva Bhawan to initiate steps to prevent frequent accidents in Bangiriposhi’s Duarsuni Ghat Road on NH-49.

