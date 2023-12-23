Four Critical As Bolero Dashes Into Tree In Puri

Puri: At least four persons sustained critical injuries as the bolero they were travelling in dashed into a tree in Junei bazar in Puri district.

According to reports, the road mishap occurred when the driver of the bolero lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree. As a result, four persons were seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment. The police on intimation reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.