Four Core Exercises For Beginners

New Delhi: A strong core acts as the foundation to help you crush every other workout, not to mention prevent lower back pain. Start with this beginner abs workout, and then work your way up to challenge your abs in new and increasingly intense ways.

Try two sets of each of the moves below to warm up or cool down for every run. It’s key at this stage, but also good practice later in training.

Superman

Lie on your front, with your arms and legs extended. Raise your head, your right arm and your left leg about 10-15cm off the floor. Hold for a count of three, then lower back down to the start position. Repeat with your left arm and right leg.

Do up to 10 reps on each side.

Bridge

Lie on your back, with your legs bent to 90 degrees, your feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips and back off the floor until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Hold the position for five to 10 seconds.

Lower to the floor and repeat 10-12 times.

Plank Lift

Begin face-down on the floor, propped up on your forearms, knees and feet together. With your elbows under your shoulders, lift your torso, legs and hips in a straight line from head to heels. Hold for 10 seconds. Raise your right leg a few inches.

Lower and repeat with your left leg.

Side Pank

Lie on your right side, supporting your upper body on your right forearm, with your left arm at your left side. Lift your hips and, keeping your weight supported on the forearm and right foot, extend your left arm above your shoulder.

Hold for 10-30 seconds. Switch sides and repeat.